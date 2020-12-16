Basil Ejidike inaugurates members of state Caretaker Committee of APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Anambra State caretaker committee Members to pilot the affairs of the party at the state level.

The inauguration was done by the State Executive Chairman of the Anambra APC Caretaker Committee, Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, (Ikwelle Nnabuenyi), at the Party Secretariat along Zik Avenue Awka, Anambra State.

Chief Sir Basil Ejidike urged members of the committee to justify the confidence repose on them by working towards repositioning the party in the state.

“As new leaders of the party, our duty is to ensure successful running of the party at grassroots in order to maintain its strength in the state. We must take the party down to the grassroot and make the people feel the impact of the party and assume ownership of the party,” he said.

Chief Sir Ejidike said the party under the National Caretaker Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni has initiating various measures to strengthen the party and We must continue to give him support in order to reposition the party for greatness.

He commended all the Leaders of the Party in the State for their continued support for the party and pray for cooperation of all to achieve the task of getting APC into Anambra State Government House come 2021.

He reminded The Caretaker Members that our office is for period of six months as stipulated by the National Executive Committee of the Party. He maintained that there are more works to do and their main objective is to reposition the party and win Anambra election come 2021.

He reminded the members that any political Party that does not win election at any level is just a social club for social gathering and we must do all we can to reposition the party and win Elections.

Highlights of the event is administering oath of Office on the State Caretaker Committee Members and signing of oath of allegiance form.

