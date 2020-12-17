Bankci signs new deal with Abuja-based management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Fast rising music star, Moses Osondu, also known as Bankci, has signed a management deal with an Abuja-based entertainment management company, The FFB Entertainment Company.

In a statement made available to *Vanguard*, the ‘Maria’ singer said he is excited to join his new management company while stating why he made the deal.

The Afro-pop singer said, “I made the decision to sign the deal with industry penetration in mind. The FFB Entertainment Company definitely understands the Nigerian music industry and the market. My new public relations team headed by Biggy Banty did a simple survey research on public perception of my music within and outside the industry and he presented it to me.

“This made me realize how fans and industry players, including those I have never met before feel about my talent.

“I am rest assured that The FFB Entertainment Company can help bring that to a larger audience. Doing it independently, I don’t really have those teams to help me breakthrough on the national stage. The FFB team has worked with a lot of artistes in the industry that’s why I signed with them.”

According to Bankci’s spokesperson, Biggy Banty, the singer resonates with a diverse fan base all over the Northern region because of his feel-good music, vibe, and ability to code-switch.

He said, “Moses resonates with a diverse fan base all over Abuja and the Northern states, because of his feel-good music, vibe, and ability to switch from English to other languages with ease and smoothness. I have seen and studied his appeal within and outside the industry. I have also come to know him as a brother. It is no longer news that Afropop sounds are gaining wider recognition and acceptance both locally and globally. So, with this management deal, we are saying there is a commitment to utilizing Bankci’s raw talent to continue to exhibit Afropop, and doing so, from a more organized and elevated perspective.

“The FFB Entertainment Company is a full-service boutique for talent management, artiste services and research, company headquartered in Abuja, the nation’s capital, under the leadership of Obiora Samson Ozioma, who is an award-winning OAP and music industry guru.

Other popular artistes under FFB Entertainment include: African China, Sugarboy, Magnito, and fast-rising acts such as Rich Stoner, El-Katty, J. Easy, Bravvo Beby.

Vanguard News Nigeria

