Bandits kill two senior police officers, one other injured in Jigawa

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Two Divisional Crime Officers (DCO) I and II killed and one other police officer injured in a gun battle with a group of bandits at Kalgo village of Garki local government area of Jigawa state.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon shortly after the release of two persons abducted in Bosuwa village by bandits early this week, security reports reached police that the bandits hideout located at the village.

An eye witness Inuwa Kalgo told Vanguard that a combined team of security operatives arrived in their patrol vehicles were they went to a nearby bush to locate the hide out of the criminals. He added that the bandits ambushed the police and in the cause of exchanging fire two senior police officers were killed instantly and one other police injured.

The two DCO’s killed are working with Maigatari Divisional Police Headquarters where they were informed on the incident and they quickly went to the scene on reinforcement but met their untimely death, the other police officer who was injured is currently at Gumel general hospital receiving treatment.

Kalgo village was said to be a suspected bandits hideout, it was the place where the mother of late member state assembly and the daughter of former Jigawa speaker was found after their kidnapped.

The bandits killed Divisional Police Officer of Maigatari last week on his way to Bosuwa to rescue the abducted victims (Zainab Isah Zakari and one other male).

Contacted the PPRO Jigawa state Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident that, bandits have killed their two senior police officers in a gun battle and one injured at Kalgo village in Garki LGA of the state.

SP Jinjiri explained that he is yet to receive full details on the incident, “I’m still waiting for details on the unfortunate incident, but will get back to you as soon as I got it”, he noted.

