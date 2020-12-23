Bandits abduct 22 in Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…Kill 8 in Kaduna, Katsina

…Passengers in commercial bus abducted in Edo

By Aliyu Dangida, Ozioruva Aliu, Ibrahim HassanWuyo, Abdulmumin Murtala & Bashir Bello

The security situation in the country is not abating as kidnappers are having free days in several parts of the country with over 22 people reportedly kidnapped; eight killed and many injured between Sunday night and yesterday.

The head of Kaigar Malamai village, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Kabir Abubakar, and 14 others were reportedly kidnapped by bandits in two different attacks carried out Monday night.

Also, suspected bandits reportedly abducted a nursing mother after killing a member of vigilante group at Falgore forest, Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State, Sunday night.

Yesterday, the Kaduna State government said bandits killed seven persons in a location called Gbaja, while three herders were kidnapped.

Jigawa State was not left out as the daughter of a former Speaker, Isah Zakari, and one other person was abducted, while a policeman was killed.

Bandits kidnap Katsina village head, 14 others

It was gathered that the bandits that attacked the Katsina villages of Kaigar Malamai and Gomawa struck around midnight to carry out the abduction of their victims, including children and women.

A source in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits kidnapped the village head and 12 others in Kaigar Malamai village and in another attack on Gomawa village, they kidnapped two persons, a man and woman respectively.

According to the source, “last night, the bandits attacked two villages in Danmusa Local Government Area.

“The first village they attacked was Kaigar Malamai, where they kidnapped about 13 persons, including the village head.

“They also attacked a village, Gomawa, which is 100 metres from Danmusa, where they kidnapped a man and a woman. The incident happened around midnight. They are yet to communicate or reach out for ransom or anything.”

The Katsina State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the incident.

….Kill vigilante member, abduct nursing mother, baby in Kano

Also, suspected bandits reportedly abducted a nursing mother (name withheld) after killing a member of vigilante group at Falgore forest, Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the area, Sunday night, killing a member of vigilante group who attempted to prevent the kidnappers from abducting the woman and her baby.

Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, confirmed that some gunmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing a vigilante who went with the security team to rescue the abducted nursing mother.

“The gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby. They also killed a member of the vigilante group. The slain vigilante had since been buried according to Islamic rites,” he added.

Spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, did not mention the baby in his release.

He said: “The police have received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a 40-year-old nursing mother. The police mobilised a team of officers and local vigilante to pursue the gunmen.

“In the course of trailing the kidnappers, they (bandits) shot one of the security vigilantes. Upon reaching the hospital, a doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

“The police mobilised a team of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the abducted woman and arrest the kidnappers.”

Bandits kill 7, injure 4, kidnap 3 in S/Kaduna

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government, yesterday, said it received information from residents of Katarma General Area of Chikun Local Government Area that armed bandits have killed seven persons in a location called Gbaja.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this to journalists in a statement, yesterday.

According to the residents, the armed bandits, killed seven persons identified as Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan, Ali Hassan, Tsoho Wasa, Gabriel Ahmadu, Dogara Sarki and Shekwolo Yohanna.

The residents also disclosed that the following citizens sustained injuries: Zamai Pada, Nuhu Bulus, Bani Sarki and Isa’ac Danjuman.

The Kaduna State government has also received reports that bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward also of Chikun LGA, and kidnapped three herders identified as Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal and Maryam Wada

Security agencies are conducting investigations at these locations, and the Kaduna State government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.

Aruwan said citizens will be updated on these and other security developments across the State.

…abduct ex-Jigawa speaker’s daughter, one other, police killed

Also, suspected bandits reportedly abducted the daughter of a former Jigawa State Speaker, Isah Zakari, and one other person when they invaded Bosuwa village in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The names of the victims were given as Zainab Isah Zakari, 25, and Sule Isah, 70.

The bandits had reportedly attacked Jahun local government where they abducted a business mogul in the area before they proceeded to the former speaker’s house in Bosuwa village.

It was reported that concerted efforts to rescue the victims by the police on duty were rebuffed as one of the officers on duty was killed by the bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa Command, Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits also killed a police officer on duty.

Passengers in commercial bus abducted in Edo

Barely 24 hours after the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, was released by his abductors, gunmen, yesterday, struck again on the Benin-Auchi road as they abducted an unspecified number of passengers.

The gunmen were said to have attacked an Abuja-bound popular Benin commercial bus between Ehor and Iruekpen.

An eye witness said most of the passengers “were forcefully taken into the bush.”

Spokesman of Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he is yet to be furnished with details of the report.

“You know this happened outside the state capital and the detail of the attack is not available to me now,” he stated.

