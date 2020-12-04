Banditry: Two suspected informants arrested in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Two suspected informants of bandits terrorising Dutsinma local government area of Katsina State, Bilyaminu Ma’aruf and Sani Umaru, have been arrested by operatives of the police.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah while parading the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday said they were arrested following a tip-off.

SP Isah said the suspects upon investigation have confessed to have masterminded the kidnappings of so many residents of the area.

According to him, “On 12/11/2020 at about 14:00hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Bilyaminu Ma’aruf, 35-year-old of Kadangaru Quarters, and Sani Umaru, 40-year-old of Gammo village, of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, notorious informers to bandits in the forest.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to have masterminded the kidnappings of so many residents of Dutsinma area including that of one Amina Usman, ‘F’, aged 20yrs of Dutsinma in which the sum of Nine Hundred Thousand Naira was paid to the kidnappers as a ransom and the sum of twenty thousand naira was given to them as their share of the crime.

“Furthermore, they also confessed to have provided information to bandits that led to the kidnapping of one Amina Shu’aibu, ‘F’, aged 22yrs of the same address, who later escaped from the hands of the bandits and several other similar kidnappings incidents in the area. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.

In a related development, the Image-maker said the command after a gun duel also recovered 112 livestock from some bandits and rustlers.

“On 4/12/2020 at about 01:10hrs, Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of Policemen and blocked Tsaskiya cattle route, Safana LGA of Katsina state, based on the report that bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles have attacked Tamo village, Kurfi LGA and rustled domestic animals.

“Fortunately, the hoodlums followed through the route and the police team engaged them into a serious gun duel. The team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and recovered one hundred and two (102) goats, eight (8) sheep and two (2) cows stolen from the village by the bandits.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the bandits and/or recover their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: