Ban on crossover: We are discussing with goverment — Osun CAN

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Osun state government to have rethink over cancellation of crossover night celebration in the state.

The Government further said, ”The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe Covid-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face Masks at public places is equally compulsory.”

But CAN Chairman, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde while speaking with Journalists on Monday said the association is having dialogue with the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on the need to allow crossover to take place.

The state government had on two different occasions directed security operatives to ensure that carnivals or crossover night did not take place at any place in the state irrespective of those involved.

However, Ogunrinde said CAN believed that Governor Oyetola would have a change of mind being a listening leader.

“CAN leadership is discussing with the state and we are sure it will issue another statement on crossover service. Oyetola is a listening governor and he will issue another very soon you will hear another statement in that regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi said the intention of the state government was not to create inconvenience for the people but to avoid spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the teeming populace to cooperate with government to ensure that everyone is safe from the pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

