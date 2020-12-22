BAFI Award: THT emerges Employee Productivity Partner of the Year.

Kindly Share This Story:

Total Health Trust, THT, Nigeria’s Leading Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), has emerged the Employee Productivity Partner of the Year at the 8th annual Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards organised by BusinessDay Media held in Lagos recently.

With the theme: “Customer First, Communities Always” and according to the organizer, the Awards was in recognition of the role’s businesses played through this unique year in ensuring customer service and employee satisfaction.

Receiving the award on behalf of THT was the Head, Internal Audit, Abimbola Sobade accompanied by the management team led by its CEO, Kieran Godden, and Head of Distribution and Client Engagement, Toyin Deinde

Speaking at the event, Kieran Godden described the award as a recognition of THT continuous innovation in the health insurance space and placing customers at the centre of every action.

He said: “Total Health Trust is driven by the need to place quality healthcare within the financial reach of every Nigerian. Our purpose – Working Together to Make Nigeria Healthier – is lived every day by all our staff and ensures we do everything within our ability to support businesses, boost productivity and improve the overall quality of life.”

Also, Kieran emphasized the role HMOs play in promoting employee satisfaction and health, as well as how this can significantly impact the growth and stability of businesses and by extension the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Since 2014, the BAFI Awards have become the benchmark of distinction for institutions in the financial services sector and are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious, and transparent awards programme in the industry. The judges of the awards meticulously review each shortlisted the company, with relevant comparative study, to ensure that the most deserving organisations are recognised and celebrated.

Total Health Trust (THT) is a health insurance company driven by purpose and passion. As Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, THT delivers reliable healthcare for SMEs, corporates, and multinationals, with local knowledge and global expertise, around its purpose of working together to make Nigeria healthier.

Built on the foundation of health and wellness for employees, as well as enabling processes, technology, partnerships and infrastructure, THT’s innovative services ensure that it continues to meet people wherever they are and provide access to health care that meets their needs. The company’s focus remains to make health care more accessible, reliable, and sustainably better.

