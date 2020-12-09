Ayade’s ‘Operation Akpakwu’ nab kidnap kingpins in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…Kick-starts House to House Search for Criminals

…leave Calabar or rot in Jail, Ayade maintains

By Ike Uchechukwu

Operation “Akpakwu”, a new security outfit set up to wipe out kidnappers and other criminal elements from the People paradise have started yielding results following the arrest of notorious kidnap kingpins and their gang members in Calabar

The outfit launched last week by Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to nip crime in the bud before it was committed, with state of the art facilities including supersonic communication gadgets, fast vehicle as well as power bike is yielding results with the arrest of a plethora of kidnappers that have been terrorising the capital, Calabar.

The latest on the list of those arrested includes a notorious kidnapper, Etim Etim Bassey and members of his gang who have been on the wanted list of Cross River government and security agencies in the state .

Bassey and his gang members were nabbed in Calabar South axis of the capital following intelligence report and a swift action carried out with precision in a clinical covert operation by the well equipped crack team.

Vanguard learned that the same day at noon, another set of daredevil kidnappers met their waterloo in the hands of the operation “Akpakwu” operatives stationed around Mary Slessor Roundabout in the metropolis.

The kidnappers who had emerged from a vehicle, violently seized a middle aged man waiting for a taxi by the roadside zooming off with him in lightning speed but were countered by operation Akpakwu patrol team.

An eye-witness who preferred anonymity told Vanguard that the Operation “Akpakwu” patrol team stationed near- by gave the kidnappers a hot chase, prompting them to abandon their victim in their get away car opposite the Cross River State Ministry of information and fled to the adjacent Spar shopping Mall where they mixed with genuine shoppers.

But determined to smoke them out, operatives of operation “Akpakwu” cordoned off the shopping Mall and eventually arrested them.

In thesame vein , in line with its mandate, security agents attached to Operation “Akpakwu” have commenced house to house search for kidnappers and other criminal elements in Calabar.

Recall that the governor, Prof. Ben Ayade had told Landlords not to habour criminals in thier house as any one found doing such would have thier houses demolished.

Also ,the CRSG has sued for residents’ cooperation and understanding as the outfit embarks on stop and search operations.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita explained that the exercise was aimed at “rooting criminal elements out of the state”.

Ayade had, while launching the security outfit, declared war on the kidnappers and other criminals in the state, asking them to relocate from Cross River, especially, Calabar, or face the wrath of his government adding that they either leave Calabar or rot in jail .

