Ayade’s Commissioner ‘Betta Edu’ pays fees, other levies for 738 pupils in Adadama

…Reaches out to citizens of 7 clans, chiefs, widows, less privileged and aged

“If Betta has; small or big, Abi and Cross Riverians enjoys, she is a compassionate giver” – Chief Eval Ezong

It was indeed a merry Christmas for the people of Adadama ward in ABI Local Government, Councilors from the 10 wards in ABI and the party Chapter leadership as they were beneficiaries of the Christmas gifts from Governor Ayade’s Commissioner Dr Betta Edu.

As narrated by Chief Eval Ezong, “ Dr Betta Edu has been a blessing to us since 2011 even before she got into any political position. Our Daughter Dr Edu will always come back to either carry out free health outreach or distribute food and clothing items free to our people.

She raised the Bar in 2017 when she started paying fees and other Levies for all our children in this ward. Even when she left as DG of Primary Health she still continued to pay the fees before she got appointed as Commissioner. The Entire ABI LGA is very grateful to Governor Ben Ayade for the gift of Dr Betta Edu as a commissioner, we feel the impact already; she is a leader that listens with open heart ready to help. If she has small or big, ABI, Cross Riverians will enjoy she is a compassionate giver”

The Heads of the schools said “ words are not enough to appreciate our daughter and mother for the consistent gift of free Education and Levies for children in the ward since 2017. One thousand one hundred and fifty Naira (#1150) as fees for each child against the number of children in the ward is a lot. It only take a heart which understands the value of Education to continue this investment in our Children. The children pray for her all the time at morning assembly. We see the results of their prayers! Thank you for this relieve to parents in Adadama”

Highlight was the hand over of fees to children, gifts including cows to the community members, chiefs, councilors represented by the Leader of council and councilor from Adadama, presentation of Christmas package to children, less privileged, aged and other members of the 7 clans. The schools are PCN Ekpon Adadama, St Benard School Adadama, PCN Imina, CPS Atani, PCN Isong Iyang Adadama ABI Local Government Area.

