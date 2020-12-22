Ayade’s Calachika commences sale of chicken at subsidized rate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State chicken processing factory, Calachika, has commenced sale of frozen chicken to Cross Riverians at a subsidized rate.

Governor Ben Ayade who was at the factory Tuesday on a facility tour said he was impressed with the first batch of chicken being prepared for consumers for the yuletide.

His words:”This Christmas, we are making chicken available to every Cross Riverians through our own poultry processing factory which takes live birds, processes it and takes it direct to homes.

“The chicken will be made available to interested Cross Riverians at a subsidized rate, we want to make sure everyone gets to eat good chicken this season and beyond,” he said.

The governor rued the high cost of chicken in the market and wondered how families will cope this festive season. He, however, expressed happiness that Calachika has come to the rescue of such families.

“Chicken today is selling for about #5,000 naira in the market in Calabar but we are giving you fresh chicken and the government of Cross River State has asked the operators to sell at #1800 with subsidy of about 1000 naira,” he said.

Vanguard gathered that the ultra-modern Calachika chicken processing factory, the first of its kind in the South-south region, was test run last month.

The factory with installed capacity of 21,000 birds per day, according to Ayade, was poised to create job opportunities for young Cross Riverians.

The governor urged young Cross Riverians to take advantage of the chicken processing factory and go into poultry farming.

The factory, he disclosed, is going to be off-taker for every allied poultry products produced in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: