Ayade laments CP Jimoh’s death, condoles with family, Police

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the state Commissioner of Police, Abudukadir Jimoh, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country, and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita on Friday described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

Eulogising the fallen Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said: “You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravey will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.”

Continuing, the governor said: “You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.”

Ayade said “late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity intellect, and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother”

Urging the late Commissioner of police’s family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and total submission to God, the governor prayed the Almighty Allah to grant Jimoh’s soul peaceful rest in Ajana.

