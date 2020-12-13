AYA set to honour Edewo with Garkunwa Matasa of Arewa award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

AREWA Youth Assembly, AYA, has concluded plans to honour Urhobo born Philanthropist and Chairman of Chief Ovo Edewor Foundation, Chief Ovo Edewor with it’s Heroes of Nigeria Platinum Leadership Award as “Garkunwa Matasa of Arewa”.

Edewor who made the disclosure at Asaba in a chat with newsmen noted that the organisation had acknowledged that “one of the challenges Nigeria faces today is the lack of quality leadership for the Citizenry and role models for the Youths”.

He said the group had recognised his selfless services to the society as well as his humanitarian contributions across the nation, 36 States of the Federation and FCT, and beyond, “which is devoid of ethnicity, religion or gender”.

According to Chief Ovo Edewor, Arewa Youth Assembly letter of Award to him reads in parts: “We as a formidable group from Northern Nigeria is awarding you with the Icon of Humanitarian Service Award also Turbaning you with the GARKUWAN MATASA OF AREWA (Defender of the Youths)”.

“We wished more Nigerian leaders would emulate the characteristics of Chief Ovo Edewor and wished him well in his future endeavour”.

