Breaking News
Translate

AYA set to honour Edewo with Garkunwa Matasa of Arewa award

On 6:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Ovo Edewor

By Festus Ahon

AREWA Youth Assembly, AYA, has concluded plans to honour Urhobo born Philanthropist and Chairman of Chief Ovo Edewor Foundation, Chief Ovo Edewor with it’s Heroes of Nigeria Platinum Leadership Award as “Garkunwa Matasa of Arewa”.

Edewor who made the disclosure at Asaba in a chat with newsmen noted that the organisation had acknowledged that “one of the challenges Nigeria faces today is the lack of quality leadership for the Citizenry and role models for the Youths”.

Also read: On Malami’s doctrine of exclusion

He said the group had recognised his selfless services to the society as well as his humanitarian contributions across the nation, 36 States of the Federation and FCT, and beyond, “which is devoid of ethnicity, religion or gender”.

According to Chief Ovo Edewor, Arewa Youth Assembly letter of Award to him reads in parts: “We as a formidable group from Northern Nigeria is awarding you with the Icon of Humanitarian Service Award also Turbaning you with the GARKUWAN MATASA OF AREWA (Defender of the Youths)”.

“We wished more Nigerian leaders would emulate the characteristics of Chief Ovo Edewor and wished him well in his future endeavour”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!