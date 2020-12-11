AWITA trains women to mark anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture, AWITA, engaged women in free training sessions and handed out empowerment packages to mark one year since its inauguration.

The event which held at Federal Government Press, Mobil Road in Ajegunle, had in attendance women representatives from all local government and LCDAs in Lagos State.

It was also an avenue for women to display their wares and make sales.

In her opening remark, State Coordinator of AWITA, Dr. Mrs Anthonia Amakwe enjoined women to take their place in the digital space as the world has moved past doing things manually.

Her words: “Our theme for this year in Lagos is ‘Woman Take Your Place in the Digital Space’. The average Nigerian woman is illiterate, so we still have a long way to go but there is hope for us.

“AWITA plans to support its members in development opportunities through inclusive education which enable learn and grow their businesses from the comfort of their homes.

Also speaking, Chief of Staff, Ajeromi Ifelodun L.G.A, Mr. Lucky Uduikhue called on women to be committed to their business as that is one of the surest ways to record business growth.

Women present at the event were trained on how to make hand sanitizer and perfumes.

