Aunt Landa to empower the needy at 2020 Market Square

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular humanitarian, Dr Yolanda N. George-David, also known as Aunt Landa has announced plans for the 7th Edition’ of Aunt Landa Market Square tagged “The Restart Edition” set to hold at CPM International, Egbe, Lagos on Saturday, 19th December 2020.

The Aunt Landa Market Square is a platform for the less privileged to buy food, clothes, medicine and other things for free at the price of the “Aunt Landa Love Currency”(Zero Naira wrapped in God’s love) to purchase all items.

It has been revealed that the market will open to the public, and for the less privileged to shop for free, as well as acquire free vocational training courtesy Aunt Landa’s Free Tertiary Academy.

Also read:

There will be free Medicals, Clothes, FoodStuff, Home Equipments, Bedspace for the Homeless, Aunt Landa’s Wonderland, Photostudio and many more.

Speaking on this year’s market square, Dr Yolanda N. George David remarked,

‘There’s so much pain, lack and suffering due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Life as we know it is no more for everyone, so you can imagine how bad things are for the less privileged. We are still focused on reaching the unreached because love is an action word, but a lot of restructuring has been put in place to make the Aunt Landa’s Market Square Covid19 safe.” she said.

This year’s edition of Aunt Landa’s Market Square is powered by Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation and proudly supported by amazing brands.

Last year, Pep Nigeria donated thousands of items and this year, they are doing the same. Also, as part of the Malta Guinness 30th Anniversary Campaign, Malta Guinness would be supporting the Aunt Landa Market Square with a Goodness Splash. Other partners include Mouka Ltd, Hayat Kimya Nigeria Ltd, Godrej Nigeria Ltd-makers of Darling Braids Extension and Unilever Plc makers of Royco Cubes who have donated their products to help make the outreach a memorable one for beneficiaries. The market square is also supported by Fountain Med Pharmacy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: