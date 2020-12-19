Atiku inaugurates Youth-based campaign organisation ahead of 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has inaugurated a youth based Campaign Organisation, the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), under the chairmanship of his son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the Director General of the Organisation, Mohammed Babawo said that ASO left no stone unturned in selecting her officers from the national, zonal to state coordinators.

He further stated that Atiku is committed towards running a youth friendly government as he maintains that he will surely give the Nigerian Youths more Percentage in his administration.

Responding to the DG’s remarks, the South East Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Alozie Alozie, (the Chief Streamer) led the South East team to Abuja for the inauguration.

He also appreciated both the chairman and the DG for the assurance and commitment towards ensuring that the Nigerian youth are given the opportunity in the administration of Nigeria just as it is in other Nations of the world.

Following this, Alozie and his South East team pledged to galvanise the entire South East youths for Atiku 2023 as he remains true to his promises of engaging more youths and above all will restructure Nigeria if elected president of Nigeria.

The other Southeast officers are: Mr. Michael Odoh; Somtochukwu Onuchukwu; Mr. O’Brien Chukwu; Peace Nwadike; Chima Ogbonna; Adamma Obasi Dunnu; Chinenyenwa Osualla; Chinonso Ugwu; and Wilson Ekerekwu.

According to Alozie, despite clamoring for the presidency to move to the South East in 2023, what Nigerians need is someone who will restructure the country and give youths a chance as that is what will be more beneficial to the Southeast.

Vanguard News Nigeria

