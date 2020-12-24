Atete FC wins 3rd Felix Anirah football tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

J.Atete FC of Warri has won the 3rd edition of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament with a 1-0 win against Zenith Fc of Sapele at the Sapele township Stadium in Sapele, Delta State.

The Utu Jeremi based team defeated Zenith FC of Sapele with a second half free kick in the 46th minute after first half ended goalless.

With this win J.Atete FC has carted home the first prize of two million naira as grand prize, while Zenith FC, who are the runner up got 1.5 million naira and third place winner Future Stars going home with one million naira.

Speaking to newsmen earlier, the member representing Sapele Constituency in the Delta State House of Assemby, Hon Felix Anirah said, the next edition will be bigger with the prize money from two million naira to five million naira.

“The 4th edition will capture the entire south south region with unlimited participants.

“The FAFT tournament as you can see is already a brand and any investor can take advantage of it and join the effort to take it to the next level.”

Also, former Super Eagles captain, Austine Eguaveon led ex-internationals against retired professional players to a goalless novelty match .

Austine Eguaveon while commending Chief Felix Anirah and the organizing committee for their effort and a job well done said “This should be encouraged so that the standard will be heightened because tournaments like this is where players like us who represent the country and played to the highest level were discovered.”

