Aston Villa hold Chelsea to 1-1 draw to continue impressive form

On 9:15 pmIn Sportsby
Chelsea, overhauled by coach Frank Lampard after a weekend loss to Arsenal, drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa on Monday.

This was after Oliver Giroud’s first-half header was cancelled out shortly after the break by Anwar El Ghazi.

Lampard made six changes to the team that began Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to their London neighbours and his gamble on Giroud paid off. This was when the France striker stooped to head in a cross by Ben Chilwell in the 34th minute.

It was Giroud’s third goal in four league starts this season, a contrast to a poor run for Timo Werner who has failed to score in the league since Nov. 7.

The German, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, appeared only as a substitute on Monday.

Villa drew level in the 50th minute when El Ghazi side-footed a volley at the far post through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a cross by Matty Cash.

Chelsea protested in vain that their defender Andreas Christensen had been fouled in the build-up by Jack Grealish.

The result means Villa and Chelsea sit in fifth and sixth place on the table respectively, ahead of Tuesday’s matches.

Vanguard News Nigeria

