Aspirant disassociates self from Delta community election

…Ugborhen Community don’t have a PG yet – Ameye

By Paul Olayemi

Tension has continued to trail Ugborhen Community in Sapele local government area of Delta state over a purported election for a new president-general of the community that held on Saturday.

The tension was said to have started days to the election following a security report by the Sapele Local Government Council chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan who postponed the election till further notice

However, Vanguard learnt that the Community election, postponed and repeatedly announced on Friday night was held on Saturday morning.

Mr. Davidson Ameye, one of the aspirants for the position has expressed total dissatisfaction, and utmost dismay at the manner in which the alleged process went on, at Ugborehen on Saturday, describing it as “their kangaroo election, capable of causing chaos in the community and a process against the constitution of Ugborehen as amended recently”

His said, “I was not present at the election following a security report after a security meeting by the Sapele local government chairman and the interim committee and it was said that the election has been postponed because of security reasons that was why I wasn’t there”.

He went on “after registration, collection of expression of interest form, we were asked to come for screening which we did; and surprisingly overnight, we were told that a new President-General has been elected and this is against the construction of the community and I want to say clearly that the election is not accepted by me”.

While thanking the community for their support, he appealed to them to remain calm saying, “we will not keep quiet while they steal our mandate. We will continue to remain calm and begin the process of retrieving our mandate through legal means, it’s a process, we are prepared to go through”, assuring that the needful will be done as Ugborhen has no President General yet.

