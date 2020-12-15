Askia led DESOPADEC Exco bags award as Best Performing Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC has bagged the Peace Legend Award, PLA award as the Best Performing Board for its outstanding performance in grassroots development.

The commission clinched the priced award in the Leadership/Excellence category beating other organizations in the country gunning for the award.

Receiving the award last Sunday on behalf of other members of the board, managing director of the commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh at the award dinner held in Lagos, appreciated God for the inspiration to remain pro-people and match words with action.

He said: “This award again confirms our unbroken focus toward touching the lives of our people in concrete terms which is a fallout of the executive directive of our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to hit the ground running in service delivery in line with his SMART DELTA template.”

Also speaking to newsmen on the sideline, the Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Daniel Mayuku said he was not surprised at the award being conferred on the commission.

In his words, “our steely determination to intervene and negotiate a totally different route in the way projects were being awarded, against the old order, using the bottom-up approach has endeared this current board to public and independent assessors whose mission is to reward, encourage and celebrate leadership and excellence whenever they spotted one.

“To me, this award is another undeniable proof and a fit and proper instrument stirring the performance chord in us.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

