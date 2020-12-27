Art economy of Lagos is worth billions, art strategist declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chief Strategist of Eledumare Visuals, Mr Segun Ajayi, has called on government and private sector to invest in the Nigerian Art industry as they stand to reap billions of Naira from such investments, despite the fact that there are a lot of infrastructural problems in the country.

Ajayi bared his mind on his planned 2021 exhibition tagged “The Economy Art of Lagos” which is in conjunction with the Lagos State government and some private sector companies, saying, ‘‘its all timed to celebrate Lagos State and its peoples as well as its economy.’’

According to him “the concept idea of made in Lagos or “The Economy Art of Lagos” is basically based on high lighting monumental places, road networks, peoples, cultural establishments and art that have contributed to make Lagos, Nigeria, Africa and the World what it is.

“For instance, the Lagos Cathedral have been able to produce legends and peoples that have contributed to the glory of Nigeria, Africa and the World-via personalities like Ajayi Crowther, Alakijas, Odukoyas, Felas’ families, the Ransome –Kutis, etc- all what they have done translates into the economy of Lagos in one way or the other. So, the exhibition is a celebration of Lagos and its people and its culture. Same goes for structures like the Third Mainland Bridge built during the regime of General Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida.

“The initial plan was to hold this exhibition in 2020 but the facts of Covid-19 and #EndSARS protest made us to delay it and our sponsors like Lagos State government and other corporate bodies we are speaking with supported the move.

Hence our tentative plan now is to hold it in the second quarter 2021.But this January 30,2021 we would be launching our new Gallery in Lagos.”

He called for more corporate support, stating that the private sector community has a lot to gain supporting arts and culture and business because all these are part of the economy.

Ajayi who is both a photographer and a painter among other things, says about his talents, “I never went to a formal education institution to learn about these skills and talents. I have been able to harness all these skills together.’’

