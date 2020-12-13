AREMU urges the media to sustain Sam Nda-Isaiah’s legacy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Nigerian media practitioners have been urged to rededicate themselves to the task of nation building through objective constructive reporting and professionalism as a mark of tribute to the legacy of the late Chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Mr Nda-Isaia died in Abuja on Friday night, after a brief illness.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth Fidahu prayer for his late wife HAdjia Hamdalat AREMU, Comrade Issa AREMU in Ilorin on Sunday said despite his partisanship and political involvement, thec late publisher was “measured and positively committed” to nation building though objective commentaries.

He observed that the editorial comments of leadership newspaper under Nda-Isaiah amplified the strengths of Nigeria even as they offered current suggestions to overcome challenges.

Comrade AREMU said at the time it was fashionable to make “nation bashing” banal headlines, Leadership opted for what he called “nation building journalism”’ as envisaged by the Constitution with emphasis on governance accountability and accurate information dissemination.

The frontline labour leader said the current security and health challenges facing the country called for “ solidarity journalism“ which he said should not unwittingly glorify the atrocities of few shadowy bandits and criminals but should rally all Nigerians for peace and sustainable development. “That was what Nda-Isaia stood for: patriotism. “I recall leadership editorial on Nigeria at 60. Not few wrote Nigeria off, but “leadership newspaper” hailed uninterrupted 21 years of democracy while calling on the nation to deliver on promises of development.” he said.

Comrade Aremu called for bipartisan inclusive governance to curtail poverty and insurgency adding that “winners take all mean winners carry all the insurmountable problems “ He therefore urged President BUHARI to mobilize across parties and classes for development and against banditry. “If we operate separately my fear is that we would be embarrassed separately as we are by border less criminals of varying types, so we need partnership and cooperation as a nation more than ever before” he observed.

While appreciating large turn out of relatives and friends for the Fidahu of his late elder wife, Comrade Aremu said it was good to be good because “ good deeds outlive deaths of good people. We thank God my late wife was counted on the side of all that was good.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

