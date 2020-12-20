APC mourns as ex-Lagos commissioner, Ajiboso

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday mourned the death of Lagos state’s former commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chief Enock Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa (EKO) Ajiboso, who died at the age of 68.

In brief reaction to the announcement of the ex-commissioner’s death, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the death as a ”shock and unfortunate”.

Ajiboso was also a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, Chief Enoch Kolapomoye Ajiboso, reportedly died 8in the early hours on Sunday, December, 20 2020 in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

As of time of this report, neither the cause of death could not be ascertained nor confirmed by any family member.

However, a close associate to Ajiboso who preferred to be anonymous, confirmed the death.

The deceased until his death was the Eesa of Inisa land, the highest traditional stool in the town, second only to the traditional ruler of the town.

Ajiboso, a retired banker before his foray into politics, was two term chairman of Agege Local Government, the first man to be elected twice as Chairman of Agege Local Government.

He was the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in the state and the National Treasurer of the national body.

He was subsequently, Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in the first term of the administration of Babatunde Raji Fashola.

He handled various tasks in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos.

Recall that before his death Ajiboso had lost his mother, late Iyaafin Eunice Mofoluwake Ajiboso who also died recently at the Ajiboso country home in Inisa in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State in December 4, 2015, at a ripe age.

In his lifetime, Ajiboso had said that improving people’s life, was the hallmark of his aspiration.

He hinged his political aspiration on the need to always improve the lives of the people while speaking on Thursday, October 30, 2014, during the flag off of his desire to run for the Lagos West Senatorial District.

