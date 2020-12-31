APC gears up for National Convention, set to release timetable

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said it is currently working on modalities for the conduct of Wards, Local Governments and States Congresses, a process that would culminate into its National Convention.

This was disclosed in a New Year Message titled ‘Rebuilding our Party for a Stronger Democracy’ and jointly signed by the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and the Caretaker Secretary, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe.

In the statement issued Thursday in Abuja, the party noted that the surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nations and governments had to shut down. A new normal, with all its adverse consequences on human life, became the world’s reality. The struggle to save human life from the COVID-19 pandemic became the order of the day. Unfortunately, many lives were lost, and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the virus. Luckily, the vaccine has been successfully developed in the end of 2020.

“With the vaccine, all nations of the world can begin to plan for return to normal life. We are confident that our government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria back to pre-COVID-19 normal conditions. As a party, we are proud that our elected representatives in government are able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfully control the spread of the virus. While commending the effort of our elected representatives, as a nation, we must not rest on our oars. Everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world-class health services to Nigerians”.

Congresses, Convention

The party also indicated its plan to conduct a national convention, adding that it would, however, resolve all disagreements within its fold before undertaking the exercise.

It added that its decision to embark on membership registration and revalidation in the second week of January is meant to prepare grounds for congresses and national convention, dismissing concerns that the move was targeted at disenfranchising some individuals and weakening their political bases.

“As a Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, our mandate is clearly to lay a solid foundation for our party to rebuild itself. Part of it, which was unambiguously defined by the NEC resolutions of June 25, 2020, was to broker internal reconciliation and reconstitute our leadership. This was further affirmed by the NEC of December 8, 2020, and strengthened to cover the provision of credible and verifiable membership register for the party. Accordingly, we will expedite the internal processes of reconciliation and harmoniously resolve all pending leadership disagreements in the party before our National Convention.

“Already, the process of membership registration/revalidation has commenced. Everything is being done to ensure that our party membership will be updated regularly, and membership registration will be a continuous exercise. Nobody will be disenfranchised. We, therefore, appeal to all our members and leaders at all levels to cooperate with the members of the registration/revalidation teams that will work all over the country to conduct the exercise.

“Our party’s membership registration/revalidation will be followed by activities for the party’s leadership reconstitution at all levels, from Ward, Local Government, States to National. Ahead of all that, the Caretaker Committee will release a detailed timetable for all activities very soon.

“And ahead of the Congresses and National Convention, competent party leaders will be invited to serve in Committees to ensure that the mandate of NEC is achieved before June 30, 2021. Our congresses and National Convention will be democratic and transparent. Our goal, in line with our founding vision, is to return our party to the membership.

“As a party, we want to assure all our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering. Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials. Other important requirements, which will include the review of our rules and other operational requirements, which are needed to make our party and our elected representatives more accountable to Nigerians will be considered and all the necessary steps required will be taken.

“A democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party, APC, to strengthen our democracy”, the statement declared.

On the security front, APC said Nigerians must also recognise that, largely on account of difficult economic circumstances occasioned by decline in economic activities, the countries security challenges got escalated.

“Our government is taking all the measures necessary to resolve the challenges. As a party, we are very conscious of the enormity of the problems and we are convinced that Nigerians, across all divide, must unite and work together to bring about lasting solutions. Although very slow in getting Nigerian leaders at all levels, irrespective of our differences to appreciate and accept to work together, we are surely gradually getting there.

“If anything, recent events have demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we can be in overcoming our security challenges. We are very assured that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will come out of all our current challenges stronger and united.

“As a party, our Motto is Justice, Peace and Unity, and our Slogan is Change. Our elected representatives in government will continue to do their best and work for justice, peace and unity in every part of Nigeria. We will, at all times recognise our challenges and work to resolve them.

This means we will constantly take steps to rebuild and reorient ourselves to be able to develop the capacity and competence to serve Nigerians. Ability to rebuild ourselves requires that we are able to make changes internally in our party”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

