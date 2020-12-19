Breaking News
Translate

APC clears all local government seats in Gombe polls

On 9:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

2023: APC hasn't shut out any geopolitical zone, says PGF bossThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and council seats in Gombe local government polls conducted on Saturday, according to the declaration made by the Gombe state Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC).

The Executive chairman of GOSIEC and chief presiding officer at the polls, Mr Saidu Awak, stated that the results of the election, as returned and declared by returning officers, were in accordance with section 26, sub-section 1 and 2 of the GOSIEC law 2013, as amended.

According to him, the APC won all the 11 chairmanship and 114 council seats in the state.

READ ALSO: NCC receives IPRA award, wins SEMA 2020

Speaking with newsmen, Mr. Awak revealed that there was generally a low turnout of voters during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the state chairman of the APC and other executives of the party were present during the announcement of results, those of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stayed away. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!