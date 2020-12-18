APAPA GRIDLOCK CRISIS: Shippers Council goes for demurrage waivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

In its battles to ensure sanity and fairness in the nation’s ports economy, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, has hinted that it would press for the suspension of demurrage and other charges on behalf of shippers.

This followed long standing harsh environment the importers and exporters using Apapa ports have been subjected to by the total collapse of road infrastructure in the area.

Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, said the terrible condition of the roads has made it impossible for shippers to clear goods from terminals within the three days allowed as well as return empty containers within four days.

No importer has been able to meet this requirement for years now due to the state of the roads as well as the inefficient port services. But the importers are forced to pay for the deficiencies in form of demurrage and other terminal charges by shipping companies.

In a statement, yesterday, NSC’s Head of Public Relations, Rakiya Zubairu, said, “The condition of the roads has resulted in a standstill traffic around the ports thereby frustrating the ability of the shippers to perform their obligations.”

