Anxiety in Ondo over rape of lady to death, murder of NURTW member’s wife

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Anxiety gripped residents of Akure, the Ondo state capital over the murder of a middle aged lady and the wife of a member of the state Nation Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW.

The two deaths raised security concern across the state.

Reports had it that the corpse of the lady was dumped at a workshop after being allegedly raped to death.

Sources said that some yahoo boys picked the yet to be identified lady and later dumped her corpse at a welders workshop in Ajipowo area of Akure metropolis.

The corpse was said to have been found around noon yesterday at the workshop after she was reportedly raped.

Another source hinted that she might have been killed for money ritual by her assailants who later dumped her corpse at the welders workshop.

Vanguard gathered that the owner of the workshop saw the lifeless body on arrival at the shop and raised alarm and police detectives were invited.

Vanguard also gathered that suspected gunmen allegedly killed the wife of a member of the state NURTW at Kajola area, off Oda road in the state capital.

A call put across to the state chairman of the NURTW, Jacob Adebo was not picked to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Contacted the spokesperson of the state command Tee Leo lkoro said he was yet be be briefed of the two deaths.

Ikoro appealed to the people of the state to continue with their businesses as the police and other security personnel are on top of the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

