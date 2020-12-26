Anniversary: Your marriage is a blessing to Deltans, Ossai tells Gov Okowa, wife

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has felicitated with his boss Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Wife Dame Edith Okowa on the occasion of their 34th Marriage Anniversary.
In a congratulatory message signed by the governor’s aide,he described the marriage anniversary of the governor and his Wife Dame Edith Okowa as a blessing to Deltans .
“I and my wife will always emulate them for always being a united family irrespective of marriage challenges”I congratulate the road Master and his lovely wife on the occasion of their 34 marriage anniversary and pray for more God’s blessings long and in their lives”.