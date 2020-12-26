Breaking News
Anniversary: Your marriage is a blessing to Deltans, Ossai tells Gov Okowa, wife

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has felicitated with his boss Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Wife Dame Edith Okowa on the occasion of their 34th Marriage Anniversary.

In a congratulatory message signed by the governor’s aide,he described the marriage anniversary of the governor  and  his Wife Dame Edith Okowa  as a blessing to Deltans .

”Most marriages are not a bed of roses, so when you see a couple achieving great heights together, celebrate and pray for them, I have learned a lot from my boss and his wife, since I came in contact with them, they have lived as one family, always preached about a stronger and peaceful family, their 34 Marriage Anniversary worth emulating by Deltans and Nigerians.

“I and my wife will always emulate them for always being a united family irrespective of marriage challenges”I congratulate the road  Master and his lovely wife on the occasion of their 34 marriage anniversary and pray for more God’s blessings long and  in their lives”.

