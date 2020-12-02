Anglican Knights task FG on insecurity, youth unemployment 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

THE Joint Council of Knights, JCK, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has called on the Federal Government to tackle the issue of insecurity and youth unemployment in the country.

The JCK in a communique issued at the end of its 22nd biennial delegates conference held at the All Saints Cathedral Church, Ughelli, Delta State, also told the Federal Government to address the issue of Police brutality in the country.

In the communique signed by its President-General and Secretary-General of JCK, Sir Vincent Orhiunu and Sir Elvis Oharisi, respectively, the JCK frowned at the hardship Nigerians were going through as a result of the hike in the pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs.

Lamenting that the constant hike in the pump price of petroleum products had led to inflation, the Knights called on the Federal Government to put measures in place to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

In the communique which read in parts, JCK “frowns at the face-off between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and calls on the parties involved to resolve the issues in the interest of the students and the Nation”.

While appreciating the Federal and State Governments on the measures put in place to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights, however, called for more palliative measures to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

They also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental strides in Delta State and for his support for the Church of God.

Calling on Knights to be good Ambassadors of the Church by cooperating and supporting their Dioceses, JCK noted: “with dismay that many Knights are not committed to their Councils and urge those all those backsliding in any guise whatsoever to have a rethink”.

While also appreciating the Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, His Grace, The Most Revd Cyril Odutemu for his interest and support to the JCK, they urged other Archbishops and Bishops to emulate him.

The JCK encouraged Christians to be steadfast in prayers, affirming the need for Christians to distance themselves from sin and ignoble things in order to attack the “indwelling of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit in us”.

