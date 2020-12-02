Anas Enas wants to train the new generation of teeth whiteners

Kindly Share This Story:

When Anas Enas created Diamond White Smile as a side business in 2017, his focus was decidedly on helping people with smiles that befitted them.

“At the time I was in dental school and I knew two things,” he says.“I knew I wanted to work with people and their smiles, and I also knew I wanted to work for myself only. A smile is the first thing someone notices about you. Starting Diamond White Smile allowed me to change someone’s smile and see their confidence rise. This is the most rewarding part of my job and is why I started this company.”

Since opening that company, he has had to dig deep to make the business sustainable. “I had many obstacles to overcome when I first started Diamond White Smile,” he explains.

“This was the first business I opened therefore I had done a lot of research and had spoken to different business owners to get some insight and help prepare myself. Even though I tried to prepare myself there were still the challenges of opening costs and supplies, incorporating the business and learning about accounting and financials.”

“Once all that was figured out, I still had to grow my company as it was all new. I spent hours daily promoting my business because yes I had all the supplies ready but I had to build my clientele from scratch. This did not happen overnight but i didn’t give up and here I am today.”

The new approach is to make decisions with a focus on increasing their market share. “What makes us unique is we not only offer in office teeth whitening but we are now an academy who help to train others to become teeth whitening technicians themselves,” Anas points out.

“We want our students to become successful and it’s our priority to make sure that happens. We don’t want to just pump out numbers, we at Diamond White Smile care that everyone is getting the best results possible and the best training possible.”

