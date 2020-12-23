Anambra 2021: Don’t favour any aspirant, PDP chairman tells officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State has warned officers of the party at all levels not to campaign for any governorship aspirant for the 2021 election in the state, warning that officers who flout the directive stood the risk of being sanctioned.

The state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who handed the warning at the party’s state secretariat in Awka while welcoming a governorship aspirant, Mr. Wilson Ude, said the campaign for PDP candidate would commence fully once the party’s flag bearer was known.

He said: “For now, we should see all aspirants as people who have expressed interest to govern the state in 2022, even if such aspirants are our relations”

READ ALSO: Oyo PDP faction berates Kola Balogun over comment on Fayose

He frowned at a situation where some officers of the party accompany aspirants during their consultations, adding that such a thing could be misinterpreted.

He also reminded the aspirant of the resolve of the party that all aspirants must support the person that emerged the candidate of PDP to ensure the success of the party during the election, recalling that it was lack of such support that had caused the downfall of PDP during past elections.

Addressing officials of the party, Ude, who hailed from Ndiowu in Orumba North local government area of Anambra South senatorial zone said PDP is the answer to Anambra problems.

He said: “I am not promising to build 21 universities or build all roads in the state, but I will make Anambra people happy if I become governor. There must be a rule of law in this state and abuse of human rights must stop.

“Our desire is to put smiles on the faces of our people through employment. I also plead with our people to learn how to appreciate each other to enable everyone contributes their quota towards the development of the state.

“If our people have been developing other parts of the country, there is no reason we cannot develop our state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: