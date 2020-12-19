Amina Tukura emerges Miss Comely Queen 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Queen Amina Tukura, yesterday, emerged as winner of the Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2020 pageant.

According to a statement by the organisers in Abuja, Tukura, the newly crowned Miss Comely Queen Nigeria, is expected to give voice to the fight against breast cancer in the country.

Amina Tukura, the organisers said, emerged alongside other queens such as Okemakinde Motunrayo, Stephanie Clement, Patience Onyinychi, Olabisi sulyman, Nwafor Anita and Victoria Lazarus.

The organisers explained that Miss Comely Queen Nigeria is an annual beauty pageant that sees to the emergence of beauty queens that take giant strides against breast cancer across Nigeria.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty pageant joins hands with local and international organizations to create awareness on the causes, prevention and early signs of Breast Cancer.

The pageant also witnessed the coronation of six geo-political Queens who would join hands with Queen Amina Tukura to fight against breast cancer.

“The ‘geo-political queens’ includes; Itunu Obadaye, Boniface Cindy, Odei Ahuoiza, Oluwatosin Akinwale, Ezemagalu Ogechi and Frances Ifunanya,” the organisers noted.

