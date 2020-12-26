Alozie calls for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians at Christmas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Director General of Campaign Stream, Mr. Alozie Alozie, has urged Nigerians to live peacefully among themselves while wishing everyone a merry Christmas celebration.

Alozie made this call in his home town, Ugwunabgo in Abia State on Thursday on the occasion of the 78th birthday celebration of his mum.

Speaking further, the Abia born politician also called on Nigerians to live in peace and harmony with each other saying only mutual respect among the various ethnic groups can lead to peace and security in the country.

While speaking to news men further on the state of the nation, Alozie implored Nigerians to heed to the advice on the Presidential task force on COVID 19 by ensuring safety measures during this period.

Alozie, who doubles as the South East Zonal Coordinator of the Atiku Support Organisation, distributed items for Christmas to a few people.

While he thanked God for the life of his mum, he prayed that God would continue to keep and bless her.

The DG further called on the Federal government to do more by improving the security situation in the country saying Nigerians have never had it this bad.

He also prayed that 2021 would be a good year for the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

