Alleged child abductors, ritualists arrested at Fufeyin’s church

Warri-based church, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, also known as Mercy City, Warri, Delta state, has reported the arrest of three men described as child abductors.

The men according to a release made available by the church were arrested during a service on November 29.

Noting that the development would have forever tainted the joy and reputation of their church, the church said the arrest was a divine intervention by God.

“What would have been a dark day in the history of the church was turned around for good,” the statement said endorsed by the leader of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin said.

Narrating the incident, the church said: “During service hours, three young men were seen loitering in a suspicious manner, in the church premises and were detained by staff of the church security team for questioning.

“It was discovered that these cohorts, originally four in number, had been armed with demonic charms, and sent on a specific mission to abduct children from the Mercy City premises, for rituals.”

“The four men, one of whom is still at large, were offered N200,000 each, to successfully carry out this demonic mission. They were well on their way to achieving their aim; armed with diabolical materials that would cause any child they engaged in conversation to promptly become obedient to them and do their bidding. It was upon entering the church premises that they realized that a greater power existed.”

The release noted that the one of the men confessed that confusion struck them upon their entrance into the church premises.

The man, noted that he immediately decided that he wanted no hand in child abduction created a scene which later led to their arrest.

The men were reportedly handed to security forces.

