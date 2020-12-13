All set for prestigious My Media Illustrious Africa Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The maiden edition of My Media Africa Awards’ 2020 tagged “Illustrious Africa Awards’ 2020” has been fixed for Wednesday, December 16th at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event organizer of this quintessential award, My Media Africa has said that preparations are in full swing to accord the 2020 maiden edition of My Media Africa awards all the pomp and pageantry the great event deserves.

According to the publisher, “All hands are on deck and preparations are in full swing to make the event a lasting experience for creative and hardworking practitioners and stakeholders across Africa. We assure you it’s going to be first of its kind and a clear departure of what we have had in the past, as encounters and conversations would be held around it – post-event,” he said.

My Media Africa, a leading Media outfit with head office located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, has come up with a number of award categories that so easily distinguishes the event, as one of its kind.

The illustrious African Award is going to be a celebration of merit, excellence and prowess in diverse works of life. Arguably, it will turnout as the only award in Africa that recognizes trail-blazing, groundbreaking innovations, philanthropy as well as celebrate individuals, groups, corporate organizations, public servants(all of African origin), who have not only distinguished themselves in the areas of nation-building, business and enterprise but have also contributed immensely in the areas of community development, community leadership, public service, arts & culture, information technology, health and education.

The organizers also added that the award tagged: “African Illustrious Award”, plans are also in place to recognize some academia who have made quiet but enormous contributions to knowledge and learning, students who have contributed in the wellbeing of our schools in one way or the other, as well as teachers and technocrats, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and in their communities.

The award has been divided into two major categories. The first category is going to be an annual event, with award recipients, drawn from individuals who have excelled intangible areas like, community development, leadership, arts & culture, business & enterprise, agriculture, among others. The second category of awards which is designed to be a quarterly event will be given to those who have made contributions tangible sectors like service industries, academia, students, teachers and technocrats.

For Awards in the competitive categories, the Illustrious Africa Awards’ the organizer reiterated that the awards evaluation process is predominantly based on data gathered on the impact and contribution of the awardees in their respective industries while utilizing credible parameters and tools of data evaluation that meets international standards.

Another interesting part is that this African Excellence Award ceremony will be holding at different cities across Africa.

As should be expected, the awards will also record the presence of key players in virtually all the sectors.

” We’re very grateful for the ongoing support of our sponsors, speakers, and attendees who continue to register and plan for their attendance at the event”. The publisher said.

On the list of awardees are big industry players, corporate organisations, philanthropists, financial institutions, academia and the legislators who have been outstanding in their service, also on standby are national dailies and media to cover this groundbreaking event, which will also be on live transmission.

