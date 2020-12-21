Algeria to start Covid-19 vaccinations in January

Kindly Share This Story:

Algeria will launch Covid-19 vaccinations in January, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday, although the country has not yet selected which vaccine it will deploy.

Tebboune, who is recovering from Covid-19 in Germany, where he was hospitalised on October 28, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said he had tasked Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to convene without delay a meeting of the country’s specialist Covid-19 science committee with a view to choosing an “adequate vaccine”.

In Algeria, people with Covid-19 are given hydroxychloroquine among other treatments, despite a raft of studies showing it is ineffective.

The 75-year-old president promised last week to return to Algeria “as soon as possible.”

Algeria has officially recorded more than 100,000 virus cases and 2,666 deaths, health officials said Sunday.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: