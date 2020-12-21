Breaking News
Translate

Algeria to start Covid-19 vaccinations in January

On 2:06 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Life Insurance: Resident doctors begin nationwide indefinite strike Monday

Algeria will launch Covid-19 vaccinations in January, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday, although the country has not yet selected which vaccine it will deploy.

Tebboune, who is recovering from Covid-19 in Germany, where he was hospitalised on October 28, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said he had tasked Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to convene without delay a meeting of the country’s specialist Covid-19 science committee with a view to choosing an “adequate vaccine”.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Avoid ‘nationalistic footrace’ in choosing vaccines — WHO official warns

In Algeria, people with Covid-19 are given hydroxychloroquine among other treatments, despite a raft of studies showing it is ineffective.

The 75-year-old president promised last week to return to Algeria “as soon as possible.”

Algeria has officially recorded more than 100,000 virus cases and 2,666 deaths, health officials said Sunday.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!