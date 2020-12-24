Breaking News
Alaafin of Oyo honoured in Benin Republic

Alaafin, CAN claim ownership of land in OyoTHE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba, Lamidi Adeyemi and some eminent Nigerians were recently conferred with honorary doctorate degrees of Espam-formation University located in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

In a statement by the Nigeria representative of the University, Dr. Akande Babatunde stated that other eminent Nigerians were honored along with the Alaafin of Oyo, at a well-attended ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a paper titled: ‘Philanthropy as a force for educational change’, the guest lecturer, Prof Adekunle Adeyemi, reiterated that philanthropy can be used to bless the new generation of students in Africa especially in Nigeria and Benin Republic because it is a force for educational change.

He also recognized the gesture of the University as been symbolic because it has endeavoured to cross national borders with its searchlight to spot and identify Nigerians for the coveted honourary Doctorate degrees.

Among the dignitaries and eminent academicians that were present at the event were the President and founder of Espam-Formation University, Prof Martial Lipeb; the Registrar, Mrs. Omolewa Ese, the Nigerian representatives of the University, Dr. Babatunde, Dr. Olusegun Popoola and the wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Mojisola Adeyemi.

