Akwa Ibom govt meets over worsening security situation in Uyo, environs

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday summoned an emergency state executive meeting apparently to brainstorm on the worsening insecurity in uyo, the state capital and its environs.

Details of the meeting were sketchy.

For several days running, hoodlums have taken over parts of the capital city robbing residents from house to house , snatching cars in broad daylight, even as major supermarkets and petrol service stations have also been targeted.

The fragile security situation has sent chills down the spines of the citizens ahead of the yuletide festivities.

Specifically, on Wednesday, two persons were reportedly killed, while property worth millions of naira were also destroyed during a fracas at Itam axis of Uyo metropolis.

Vanguard checks reveal that the incident which started as a disagreement between two persons selling in the market popularly called Nasarawa Market in Itam over sharing of money later turned to a free-for-all fight which led to the death of two persons.

The duo were said to have been loyal members to two factions led by one Louis Joseph and Abba Muhammad controlling the area.

Hoodlums however hijacked the fracas and went on looting spree at Plaza, a busy and commercial area in Uyo in the evening, forcing people to run for dear lives.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, in a press statement confirmed the incident, but denied that no live was lost.

SP MacDon said the Command upon hearing about the fight, moved in and put it under control.

Meanwhile, Police have begun sting operations in flash point areas to nab suspected hoodlums terrorizing the city.

It was gathered that many suspects have been apprehended by the police.

