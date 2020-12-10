Akhabue Evans: Gospel Industry most disturbing filmmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Akhabue Evans Ebalu, popularly known as Director En’man has successfully carved out a new niche for himself as he carefully paves the initiative way in shedding light on the beauties of film making.

En’man who had initially worked with gospel heavyweights like Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey and Jahdiel and housed under the Carel Films covering, has made good use of his rich years of experience as he generously sets out to give back by sharing behind the scene clips of music videos, organizing free training, reviewing production gears and more.

READ ALSO:

Moving forward, Director En’man aims to spread his tentacles thereby becoming a global name and brand. But what is it that sets Akhabue’s work apart from that of his peers? It’s probably his great knack for excellence and deliberate exceptionalism.

With deep investment in video production, the lawyer turn director has made his stamp in the industry and is well on his way to reaching his peak even making his prospects for the industry more visible. BTS-Gram is the director’s latest project, short for ‘behindthescenegram,’ a filmmaking blog that aims to shed more light on the process of filmmaking.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: