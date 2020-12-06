Aji indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with solar lights

Kindly Share This Story:

Indigenes of Aji community in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State which is bordered by Isiugwu and Umuopu, are all smiles as the access road in Aji leading to Isiugwu has been lit with solar powered lights.

The project was sponsored by businessman and philanthropist, Cyril Onyekeja Eze of the popular Onyekeja Eze family.

In a another development, the member representing Igbo Eze North / Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon Simon Atigwe, installed street lights along the main road.

He is also constructing a borehole in Aji . It was also learnt that the borehole is one out of the several projects he has attracted to the constituency.

Responding to questions on his gesture; Eze who is an elder brother to Peter Eze, the Special Assistant to Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, told newsmen that the idea to provide the facility was borne out of his desire to lend succour to the community.

He emphasised that aside beautification, the project will also improve security in the community.

His words: ” The place is my home and it is the responsibility of all of us to contribute to its uplifting in our various capacities. These lights will not only add to the beauty of our community but also improve the security state.”

