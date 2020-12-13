Air Peace bags Aviation Company of the year award, Onyema most Admired CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace Sunday clinched the Aviation Company of the Year Award under the Sectoral Awards Category at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, NBLA, 2020, organised by BusinessDay Newspaper.

This is just as the Chairman/CEO of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema, also bagged the Most Admired CEO of the Year under the Global Awards Category of the NBLA.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Onyema, the Ground Operations Manager, Mr Ayodeji Adeyemi, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for ” finding Air Peace and its CEO worthy of the recognition “. Adeyemi also emphasised that ” Air Peace would continue to lift Nigerian skies to greater heights by demonstrating superior excellence in the provision of best-in-class flight services”.

He added that ” Onyema is a philanthropist and a visionary leader whose commitment to Nigeria’s development is not in doubts and has exemplified this quality on different occasions”.

Speaking about the awards, the organisers said the decision to nominate Air Peace for the “Aviation Company of the Year” award was informed by the ” airline’s track record as Nigeria’s leading aviation company. Air Peace has significantly contributed to shaping the future of the Nigerian aviation industry by driving excellent service delivery and supporting local capacity building”.

READ ALSO:

Similarly, while explaining why Allen Onyema was chosen as the Most Admired CEO of the Year, the organisers said that the ” astute aviator has won the admiration and affection of millions of Nigerians due to his sustained commitment to national development, and willingness to make significant contributions to important national causes. ”

“The ‘Most Admired CEO of the Year’ award is a testament of Mr. Onyema’s image as the ideal model of a business leader”, the organisers asserted.

The annual Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) by BusinessDay, a business-focused newspaper, has become a bellwether for identifying and celebrating best performing business leaders and businesses in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: