A’Ibom records 48 new COVID-19 cases in 2weeks – SSG

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Secretary to State Government, SSG, and Chairman of COVID-19 management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem has disclosed that the state has recorded 48 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the less than two weeks.

Ekuwem disclosed this in a statement tagged, “Second wave of COVID-19: Need for strict compliance with guidelines and protocols” made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

He frowned at a situation where people no longer use face masks, and religious events no longer adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for the conduct of services among other acts of non compliance .

He urged residents and citizens to help curb the rapid spread of the virus by undertaking all necessary precautionary measures as issued by Akwa Ibom State Government, Nigeria Center for Diseaae Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other relevant public health Organizations.

His words, “With the global resurgence of COVID-19 and the current increase in the number of new daily infections in our state and country, there is an urgent need to raise public consciousness for strict adherence to the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocol in the interest of individual and public health of our dear state.

“In the past few weeks, the State government has observed a drastic lowering of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols compliance by a significant percentage of citizens and residents in our state.

” Recently, the test results from our PCR laboratory clearly indicate a sharp increase in the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our state. Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocol is better than another Lockdown.

“To this end, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has directed that all State government events requiring large crowds are hereby cancelled, strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols be strictly enforced at the Christmas village and large political meetings are discouraged until the current spike COVID-19 infections is reduced”

Ekuwem added that religious leaders must adhere strictly to the guidelines and protocols for programmes as developed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and submitted to government.

He also urged School administrators to ensure compulsory and proper use of face masks by students, teachers and everyone in the school premises, stressing that all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols must be strictly adhered to by everyone.

” Use of face masks remains compulsory in all public buildings, offices, public places, tricycles, buses, cars, churches, mosques, markets, hotels, schools, etc, Social distancing must be maintained in all public events(indoor and outdoor), in tricycles, cars, taxis, buses, schools, churches, etc.

” Regular hand washing with running water;

regular use of sanitizers in homes, offices, public buildings, schools, churches, mosques, hotels, markets, etc; Personal temperature measurements at entry points into all public buildings, churches, schools.

“Hotels, bars, night clubs, restaurants, fastfood outlets and tourism resorts to adhere strictly to further specific guidelines and protocols as outlined by the COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocol Task Force of the Hotel and Tourism Management Board.

“All COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocol Compliance Monitoring Teams in Churches, Mosques, Markets, Motor Parks, check points, etc, are hereby directed to increase the frequency, intensity, scope and scale of their monitoring activities.

“While the government is battle ready to fight and contain the pandemic, we must act cautiously, not carelessly to keep safe and save others”

