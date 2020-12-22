Again bandits kill 7, injure 4, kidnap 3 in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

…Residents report attacks by bandits on locations in Chikun LGA.

…Investigations in progress

Residents of the Katarma general area of Chikun local government have informed the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits have killed seven persons in a location called Gbaja.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this to journalists in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the residents, the armed bandits, killed seven persons identified as follows: Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan Ali Hassan, Tsoho Wasa, Gabriel Ahmadu Dogara Sarki ans Shekwolo Yohanna.

The residents also disclosed that the following citizens sustained injuries: Zamai Pada,Nuhu Bulus,. Bani Sarki and Isa’ac Danjuman

The Kaduna State Government has also received reports that bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward also of Chikun LGA, and kidnapped three herders identified as: Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal and Maryam Wada

Security agencies are conducting investigations at these locations, and the Kaduna State Government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.

Aruwan said citizens will be updated on these and other security developments across the State.

