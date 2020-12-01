Breaking News
Again, bandits kill 7 farmers, abduct 30 others in Katsina – Lawmaker

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than seven farmers including a nursing mother have been killed by bandits who attacked three communities of Tashar Bama, Dogun Muazu, and Unguwar Maigayya villages of Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The lawmaker representing the area at the statehouse of Assembly, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, confirmed the killing during the plenary session on Monday while sponsoring a motion on the need to reinforce security in some of the villages in his constituency.

Machika who said the incident happened on the weekend in a broad daylight also noted that about 30 other villagers were abducted during the attack.

“Our people now live in fear as the bandits now carry out attacks in our villages in broad daylight.

“They kill the people, cart away their property, and kidnap as many people as they can.

“There is no day, bandits don’t attack one community or another and the people no longer sleep in their houses,” Machina said.

Similarly, members representing Dutsinma constituency, Mohammed Khamis, and Safana constituency, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, said that attacks by bandits across a number of other communities in the state had become worrisome.

Responding, the Speaker, Tasiu Zango, however, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the position of the members on the need to reinforce security in parts of the communities to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the attack was coming barely hours after members of the Boko Haram terrorists beheaded about 43 farmers in Zabarmari village, Jere Local government area of Borno State

