After Kankara boys rescue, where’s Leah Sharibu, CAN asks

By Luminous Jannamike— ABUJA

Some Christian leaders, on Monday, asked the Federal Government to rescue Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still held in Boko Haram captivity on account of her faith.

They renewed the call for her freedom sequel to the quick release of about 344 schoolboys kidnapped in Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, owing to the swift response by the authorities.

Speaking in an interview, CAN President, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, welcomed the release of the schoolboys, but maintained that there was still the moral burden on the government to secure Leah Sharibu’s freedom as well.

He said: “While we congratulate the Federal Government for working hard to secure the release of these boys, and the parents for the joy of having their children back, more needs to be done.

“There is still the moral burden on the government to get Leah Sharibu and the rest Chibok girls released from captivity.”

Ayokunle urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to place high value on all lives and reexamine the security infrastructure, given that Boko Haram abductions seemed to have spread from the epicentre in the North-East region.

“We, at CAN, are after a secure Nigeria from North to South. The government should be humble enough to rejig our security architecture and change those in charge of a more effective delivery.

“We are praying for President Buhari and for a better future and a more secure nation,” he said.

In February, there was hope that she would be released, only for reports to have it that her captures, Boko Haram terrorists, changed their mind and rejected the ransom government was willing to give.

