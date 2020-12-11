Breaking News
After 3yrs, my brand now a household name — Ameen

On 12:47 pmIn Newsby
By Cynthia Alo

Amin Ameen, a brand influencer and the brain behind one of the fast-growing digital communities in Africa and in the diaspora, EverythingNaArt has said that after three years of inciting a hashtag on Instagram that bore her brand, she can boast of over fifteen thousand community of subscribers across Africa.

Ameen, who is a Nigerian- American diasporan

According to her, ”EverythingNaArt is now a household name in the African tech/digital industry because it can easily be identified with lots of successful brands across countries like TVC, BOLT, GOOGLE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC, ENYO, NESTLE, MTV BASE, ART X Lagos among others.

”As of the fourth quarter of 2020, EverythingNaArt is now a community of over 45k plus across various channels, with over 15,000 subscriber mailing list who enjoys a diverse range of services.”

She explained that a post she made on Instagram with the hashtag #EverythingNaArt in 2017 birthed the brand name and now her brand is its namesake. ”You will often hear Amin say: that she has always believed that everything in this life is art”, she said.

In a recent interview with the media, Ameen reveals that the hashtag has been used over 77,000 times and is currently over 100,000 with a few variations of it also in use on Instagram.

She noted that her community has grown to over 35,000 members across platforms.
”I began building a brand around products, product marketing/management, brand equity, and sales after I spent 12years of my life at conEdison, an American energy company where I worked across project engineering, program management, and communication roles and quickly became a go-to on Instagram when people needed to learn about new products, platform features, digital community building and engagement.”

” In 2018, I started creating communities where I could engage more effectively with my fast-growing audience and offer even better services starting with a WhatsApp community.”

