Africa Prudential, a leading registrar and technology provider has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 Certification.

Commenting on the feat, Managing Director, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong said: “As a technology solutions provider, we set ourselves apart by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders.

“Our ISO 27001:2013 accreditation is a confirmation of our demonstrated ongoing commitment to dependability, quality assurance, and security.”

ISO 27001 is a globally-recognised information security management standard developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets being held by the company.

A statement by the firm said by obtaining this certification, Africa Prudential has proven its ability to manage the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data and other information assets of the company and stakeholders, including personal and financial information, intellectual property among others.

This demonstrates Africa Prudential’s high-quality standard of process and client’s complete assurance of optimum delivery.

It added that the Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been implemented for all the business units, in accordance with the Statement of Applicability (SoA), Ver. 1.0 dated November 120.

The recent business diversification by the company into digital technology further positions it as one of the few technology-driven companies in Nigeria with this certification.

Obong Idiong adds: “We are delighted to have been awarded the ISO 27001: 2013 certification. This is the first International Certification for the organisation and underscores our desire to continually strengthen our value offerings for our esteemed stakeholders and guaranteeing the safety, security, and integrity of our clients’ data.

“This achievement recognises our ongoing commitment to the strict information security management protocols we have in place.

“This marks a novel entrance by Africa Prudential into the league of organisations embracing excellence in standards.”

