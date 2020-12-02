AESID warns against political crisis in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has called on the federal government to quickly intervene to avert a political crisis in Ebonyi State, saying its deeply interested in the peace, prosperity, and progress of the state.

The concerns are raised over the recent open threat, intimidation, and killings of two citizens.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja by the AESID President, Paschal Oluchukwu, said governor Umahi should be cautioned from making further unverified, unauthenticated, and un-factual allegations that could spark the fire of political restiveness and unrest in Ebonyi state.

“For wherever wars have taken place in history, words certainly went first. He must also in addition Iimmidiately call his appointees to order to avoid further attacks on innocent members of the opposition who are simply maintaining their inalienable constitutional right to freedom of association.

ALSO READ:

“We are, therefore, deeply ask that Umahi should face and confront these common issues of hunger, poverty, and deprivation which our state that is rated the poorest in entire Southern Nigeria.”

These leaders, according to the AESID include; “the former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, the first Civilian Governor of Ebonyi State and serving Senator representing Ebonyi North zone, Sen. Sam Ominyi Egwu, the Senator representing Ebonyi Central and his Southern counterpart, Senators Obinna Ogba, and Ama Nnachi respectively.

Oluchukwu said security agencies “must also provide adequate security and protection to the lawmakers in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly who chose to remain in the PDP.

“AESID’s plea is highly predicated on the directive of Governor Umahi after last week’s security meeting that security agencies should ensure the implementation of policies on tinted glasses of vehicles in the State, the use of siren and the police escort.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: