AESID cautions against witch-hunting opposition in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has cried out that the state government was perfecting plans to jail those who refused to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group said the recent comments made in various functions by the government were disturbing, hence leaders across the board and the federal government should prevail.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja by the AESID President Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, said the government was planning to frame-up and rope-in some key political actors in the state opposition party and their supporters with a view to clamping them into illegal detention in the guise that they are cultists and sponsors of cultism in Ebonyi State.

“It really troubles saner minds that despite all the warnings in our earlier press releases, the police and other security agencies in the State and indeed, their superiors in Abuja are watching the full script of desperately clamping down on those who, operating within their constitutional rights refused to defect with him to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on November 19, 2020.

“His threat against PDP leaders and members and vow to collect ‘signatures’ of constituents are surprisingly coming just a few days after the call for a ceasefire in his early-orchestrated war against the leaders of opposition in Ebonyi State.

“We, therefore, caution the security agencies in the state, particularly the State’s Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku to be very wary of being used.

The Ebonyi indigenes called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop what it called “desperate moves to cause serious violence and unrest in the polity even when we are still more than 2 years to an election year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: