Adloyalty Business Network wins big at Africa’s Real Estate innovators award 2020

Adloyalty Business Network on 3rd December 2020 was awarded Africa’s Most Innovative Commercial and Residential Real Estate Development Brand of the Year 2020 at Africa’s Real Estate Innovators Award 2020.

The Innovative Real Estate Brands Africa Awards 2020 is a celebration of innovation, leadership, and the growth of the real estate and property industry in Africa. The award honors real estate game changers, companies, brands, products, and personalities that have contributed to the development of the sector.

This award is in recognition of Adloyalty Business Network’s outstanding contributions to the development of real estate projects for making homeownership a reality for Nigerians while also empowering the youths with gainful employment thereby helping the economic aspirations of its citizenry.

Adloyalty Business Network is the first and biggest independent real estate network marketing platform in Nigeria and empowers enterprising individuals to earn a fair share of Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar real estate industry. Adloyalty Business Network is known as a credible real estate brokerage firm with an impeccable track record of prompt delivery of houses and allocation of lands to our numerous investors.

The award was received by Mr. David LanreMessan on behalf of Dr. Freeman Osonuga CEO, Adloyalty business Network who was unavoidably absent. Mr.LanreMessan thanked the award organizers, The Africa Brands Magazine for their recognition of the work and sacrifice that Dr. Freeman Osonuga has invested into the real estate section. He received the award with utmost gratitude on behalf of the organization.

