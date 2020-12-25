Adini movie thriller, to elevate Nollywood’s rating

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian movie industry has come of age, from the era of poorly conceptualized storyline to low budget movies, when you talk of standards in the global arena of filmmaking.

Many well-known movie producers in Nigeria have produced some high-quality movies that rates significantly high, commands economic success and brought glory to the Nigerian brand in the world of entertainment.

The industry is big and much more can still be done. In light of this, if there is a movie that will further place the Nigerian brand on a global platform of high-quality films, Adini is what any movie lover and stakeholder should look out for.

An indigenously produced creative master-piece. It is a story of Africa like you have never heard or seen it produced before.

There is a mystery behind the black race that cannot be comprehended, this interesting sophistication makes the world marvel at the outstanding nature of blacks.

In the storyline, a girl gets hypnotized by her grandfather’s music, sees the futuristic version of herself in a trance and sets out on a journey to become her true self. This is a movie you can not afford to miss.

A Gabrieljah concept film, created using live-action 3D and compositing techniques to tell an African storey strongly influenced by music.

The movie which is set to be completed in 2021 is directed by Gabriel Jah and Co-directed by Dave Jay. Executive producer Dr I.O Samuel, Producers; Profile MediaGeenation Global Reachout multimedia, Cinematography – KyoboxEl-padre Envision pro.

